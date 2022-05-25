No heat wave condition for next 5 days| Check IMD's latest forecast on Southwest monsoon

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the onset of monsoon in Kerala is expected on May 27 and that the seasonal rainfall is likely to be normal.

    "Seasonal monsoon rainfall is expected to be normal. 99 per cent rainfall is expected. Onset of Monsoon in Kerala expected on May 27. In the next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa region, and other parts of state will also receive light rainfall," IMD-Mumbai Head Jayanta Sarkar said while speaking to ANI.

    ''The southwest monsoon is likely to advance over 'parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Maldives and Comorin area, south and east-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal' in the next 48 hours,''the weather department said.

    The IMD further said there could be widespread light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms/lightning, over Kerala as well as Mahe and Lakshadweep.

    There could also be isolated to scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, in the next five days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu till May 26.

    Meanwhile, pre-monsoon floods have battered large parts of the country (and neighbouring Bangladesh), killing at least 24 people and sending lakhs to shelters, authorities have said.

    In a relief from the scorching heat, the weather department has also predicted no heatwave condition over the country during next 5 days.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 16:29 [IST]
    X