No extension for Odd even scheme for now, says Kejriwal as air quality in 'severe' category

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 15: No decision was taken on Friday on extending the odd-even road rationing scheme, which entered its final day. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the odd-even restrictions will not be extended as of now.

The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 and is scheduled to end on November 15, if not extended by the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said a total of 4,309 challans were issued against violators of the scheme, officials said.

According to official data, 475 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police(276.), transport (139) and revenue (60) departments from 8 AM to 8 PM, when the restrictions were in force, on Thursday. The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000. A total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challaned on the first day of the scheme on November 4. The highest number of challans (709) were issued on November 6.

Under the rule, non-transport vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The Delhi government has claimed a high percentage of compliance of the scheme by motorists in the city.