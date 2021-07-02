YouTube
    No COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand for the second consecutive day

    Ranchi, July 02: No COVID-19 induced fatality was reported from any part of Jharkhand for the second consecutive day on Friday, while 96 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,45,706, a health department bulletin said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,113, it said.

    East Singhbhum and Ranchi district reported 10 new cases each followed by Giridih (9) and eight cases each from Bokaro and Gumla.

    Jharkhand now has 854 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,39, 739 patients have recovered from the infection including 156 during the last 24 hours, it said.

    The mortality rate in the state was recorded at 1.47 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.30 per cent.

    The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.27 per cent, better than the national average of 96.90 per cent.

    Altogether, 1,00,35,595 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 51,924 since Thursday, it added.

    Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 16:48 [IST]
    X