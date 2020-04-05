No community transmission of COVID-19 in Goa

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Apr 05: There is no community transmission of novel coronavirus in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday, adding that six of the seven COVID-19 patients had foreign travel history while one was an infected person's brother.

He said the lockdown in force must be adhered to strictly to effectively combat the virus outbreak.

"There is no community transmission of coronavirus in Goa. Six patients had come from abroad and one is the brother of an infected person," he told reporters.

"We have not progressed to community transmission stage because of lockdown and social distancing measures put in place," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has warned landlords not to evict tenants during the lockdown period.