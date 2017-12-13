No chanting of 'mantras' at Amarnath cave temple: NGT directs shrine board

If National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directions are implemented, there will be no 'mantras' or 'jaykaras' resonate in Amarnath cave temple in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NGT on Wednesday directed Amarnath Shrine Board to ensure ban on 'mantras' or 'jaykaras' at the famous Hindu cave temple.

Also, the tribunal directed the board to maintain a single line of people walking towards the cave from the last check post.

Beyond the last check post, devotees are not allowed to carry mobiles or belongings. Hence, the shrine board must consider making a storeroom where people can keep their belongings, said the tribunal.

The NGT had recently come down heavily on the Amarnath Shrine Board and asked them what they have done to provide infrastructure facilities to pilgrims travelling to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas. The NGT had directed the Shrine Board to submit a status report, by the first week of December, on the compliance of directions issued by the apex court in 2012.

Amarnath cave shrine is considered to be one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism. The cave itself is covered with snow most of the year except for a short period of time in summer when it is open for pilgrims.

OneIndia News