Nitish Kumar-led delegation meets PM Modi over caste census demand

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Aug 23: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with a delegation of 10-members met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste-based census.

"The prime minister listened to all members of the delegation on caste census in the state. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it. We briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state assembly on caste census," said Nitish Kumar after meeting PM Modi in Delhi.

"People in Bihar and the entire country are of the same opinion on this issue. We are grateful to the PM for listening to us. Now, he has to take a decision on it," he said.

"Our delegation met the PM today not only for caste census in the state (Bihar) but in the entire country. We are awaiting a decision on this now," said RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

The demand for a caste census was triggered by a statement by the Centre in Parliament last month that populations of only SCs and STs were proposed to be enumerated.

In states like Bihar, where OBCs have dominated politics since the Mandal era, this has led to a vociferous demand for a headcount of backward classes as well.

Kumar reiterated that "there is a countrywide sentiment in favour of a caste census being conducted at least once. There should be no misgivings as such an exercise will be beneficial for all social groups".