Nitish Kumar-KCR video goes viral, BJP has a field day

Patna, Sep 01: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar following which a video clip of their press conference has gone viral on social media platform. The video is from the time when KCR was questioned about the alliance of the opposition parties for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election and if the Congress will have a role in it.

In the video that is now gone viral, a journalist can be heard asking KCR about who would spearhead the proposed Opposition alliance in 2024, to which Kumar stood up smiling and disrupted the exchange by gesturing to leave.

With Nitish by his side, KCR bats for 'BJP mukt Bharat'

KCR, who hadn't finished speaking, held his hand and requested him to sit. Kumar, however, insisted that KCR leave with him too and jokingly said 'don't fall into their trap'. "We have already given them (journalists) 50 minutes," Kumar said. However, Kumar later honored KCR's request and sat down. At the occasion, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was also present at the stage.

The video is going viral with several BJP leaders sharing it on social media and describing the Kumar who recently quit their alliance - as 'self-conceited'.

BJP leader Shandilya Giriraj Singh shared the video on his Twitter handle and said,''have not seen such a press conference. KCR insulted Nitish Kumar.''

ऐसा प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस तो हम आज तक नहीं देखे हैं।



KCR नीतीश को जलील करके चले गए। pic.twitter.com/TQ0IQKt2wB — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) September 1, 2022

On the other hand, BJP's Amit Malviya also slammed Nitish Kumar for not letting KCR complete his point in a press interaction.

"Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn't even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR's pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it...," Malviya tweeted along with the video clip.

Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it… pic.twitter.com/k9BQPo6FCI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 31, 2022

Sushil Modi wrote, "Nitish Kumar called KCR to seal his candidature for the post of the PM. But KCR did not even take his name. Nitishji got up and attempted to leave the stage. Congress leaders chanted Rahul Gandhi's name. What can be more insulting than this?

