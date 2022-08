'Mujhe nahi pata': Nitish Kumar on warrant against new law minister Kartikeya Singh

Nitish Kumar is \"lying\": Amit Shah at BJP meet

Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav all smiles at first meet after new government formation

Nitish Kumar is like 'foreign women' who change boyfriends anytime: BJP leader

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Aug 19: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter made an emergency landing in Gaya on Friday owing to bad weather conditions, ANI reported.

The CM went out to survey the drought situation in the state.

The copy will be updated with further details.