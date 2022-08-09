Will Nitish Kumar do volte-face again? All eyes on Bihar

Nitish Kumar decides to break off alliance with BJP

Patna, Aug 09: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar ended his party's alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Nitish has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm, sources close to the development said, even as parallel meetings of the JD(U) that helms government and opposition RJD are on here amid speculations of a major political upheaval in the state.

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is continuing at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said.

JD(U) sources said Kumar is unlikely to resign from the chief minister-ship and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.

A parallel meeting of the RJD legislators convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's residence, is likely to endorse joining the JD(U)-led coalition.

Earlier, the Congress and Left parties handed over the lists of their legislators to Tejashwi Yadav.

Mandan Mohan Singh, the state president of Congress said,"We will support Nitish Kumar if he leaves the BJP and forms a new government with the help of Mahagathbandhan. We have also given the list of all 19 MLAs of our party to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav."

Mahboob Alam, the MLA of CPI (ML) said,"We have also given the list to Tejashwi Yadav. We will uproot the BJP from power. We are giving support to Nitish Kumar for the formation of a new government."

Currently, BJP holds 77 seats in the Bihar Assembly. JD(U) holds 45, the Congress 19, the Left led by CPIML(L) has 16, and the RJD 79.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 13:58 [IST]