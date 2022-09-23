Yet another setback for Nitish as 15 JDU Panchayat members join BJP in Daman & Diu

Will not step down unless CM asks me to do so: Bihar Agriculture Min

Nitish Kumar backstabbed BJP: Amit Shah in 1st Bihar rally after losing power

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Sep 23: Launching a blistering attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said JD(U) backstabbed the BJP from which he emerged to join hands with RJD and Congress.

Addressing a 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' rally in Bihar's Purnia, Shah asserted that the BJP will form a government with full majority in the state. He also alleged that Kumar does not have any ideology, so he gave up socialism in faovour of the caste-based politics.

''Nitish-ji, you did the same thing in 2014. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Bihar will rout this Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. BJP will form a government with full majority after the 2025 assembly polls,'' Shah claimed at his party's rally in Purnea.

''We believe in politics of service and development, instead of selfishness and power. Wanting to become prime minister, Nitish Kumar backstabbed, and is now sitting in the lap of RJD and Congress,'' he added.

Odisha asks Bihar to help in checking fake medicine smuggling

He said the Bihar chief minister has only one ideology -- ''my chair should remain intact''.

Union Home Minister also listed several Central government projects in the state, including an airport. Addressing the crowd, Mr Shah said: "Arre taaliyaan bajao. Yeh airport aap ke liye banaya hai" (Applaud, please, we have built this airport for you all).

Shah, who is on his two-day visit to Seemanchal region of Bihar, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with MPs, MLAs and leaders of different cells of the party. It is his first visit to Bihar after the political upheaval last month robbed the BJP of power in the state.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 14:54 [IST]