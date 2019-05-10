Nitish Katara murder case: SC issues notice to CBI, Delhi govt over Vikas Yadav’s plea

New Delhi, May 10: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Delhi government, on the plea filed by convict Vikas Yadav in the Nitish Katara murder case.

"Supreme Court issues notice to CBI, on the plea filed by convict Vikas Yadav, seeking four weeks parole, in Nitish Katara murder case", news agency ANI reported.

Yadav had murdered Katara, an Indian business executive, on February 17, 2002, as he was against the 25-year-old businessman's friendship with his sister Bharti Yadav.

On May 30, 2008, a trial court had found Vikas and his cousin brother Vishal guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Two months later, a third accused Sukhdev Pehalwan was also sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court.

However, in 2015, Delhi High Court had upheld the trial court's verdict of life terms for the Yadav brothers and Pehalwan and awarded a jail term of 25 years without remission to the brothers and 20 years' imprisonment without remission to Pehalwan. In 2016, the apex court too agreed to the quantum of punishment awarded to the accused by the Delhi High Court.