Nitin Patel miffed with Rupani's portfolio allocations; Hardik invites him to join Congress

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is said to be upset for having been stripped of three key portfolios - finance, urban development and petroleum. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chose to keep Finance and Urban Development with himself, while the Petrochemicals has been given to Saurabh Patel.

Patel has reportedly been given the charge of Road and Building, Health, Medical Education, Narmada, Kalpsar, and Capital Project.

According to a CNN-News 18 report, Patel has threatened to resign if the portfolios are not handed back to him in three days. Patel did not even assume office in the Sachivalaya in Gandhinagar on Friday even as other ministers took charge.

In an attempt to add fuel to the fire, PAAS leader Hardik Patel, who had supported the Congress during Gujarat Assembly election, suggested that Nitin Patel should leave BJP and join the Congress.

"If Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel along with 10 MLAs is ready to leave BJP, then will talk to Congress to get him a good position. If BJP does not respect him, he should leave the party," Hardik told the media on Saturday.

Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki said that "after Anandiben Patel, now it's Nitin Patel on BJP leadership target."

