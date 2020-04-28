  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NITI Bhavan sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: An employee at the NITI Bhavan has tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed to the authorities at 9 am today.

    NITI Bhavan sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
    Representational Image

    NITI Aayog said that it is following all due protocols as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed, NITI Aayog also said.

    New guidelines for home isolation of people with very mild symptoms of coronavirus

    It may be recalled that last week, a Lok Sabha staffer had tested positive for coronavirus.

    This was the first such case reported from the Lok Sabha, which has around 3,000 staffers.

    The staffer was not working in the Parliament complex, but in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat, at 36 GRG Road, the report also said. It also said that the staffer had been at home since the budget session of Parliament was adjourned on March 23. He is said to have developed cough, fever and body ache around 10 days back. On April 18 he went for a check up and on April 20, the report came and he tested positive.

    More NITI AAYOG News

    Read more about:

    niti aayog coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X