Nirmala Sitharaman responses to Twitterati who addressed her "Sweetie"

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sealed a man's lip who addressed her as "sweetie" on a Twitter post where he accused her of misrepresent ed Swami Vivekanand.

Recently, FM took on to Twitter to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary with one of his famous quotes, "Awake, arise, and dream no more!"

After posting the verse, the minister added that the words were taken from "The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda IV, pp 388-89".

Replying to her tweet, a Twitterati, Sanjoy Ghose tried to pointed out Sitharaman that she did not use the correct quote.

Ghose wrote, "@nsitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad & Swamiji's adoption of the saying "arise awake". Sweetie its "cease not until your goal is reached" not "dream no more"; unless it's Budget 2020 that you are warning us about!"

The great line, "Arise, awake, and cease not till the goal is reached" was inspired by a shloka from the Katha Upanishad, and in the late 19th century it was than popularised by Swami Vivekanand.

Countering Ghose's allegations FM replied him, "Glad you're taking interest. While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I've excerpted, is from 'The Awakened India', written in Aug 1898 - BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself. Pub by Advaita Ashrama if you're further interested."

@nsitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad & Swamiji’s adoption of the saying “arise awake”. Sweetie its “cease not until your goal is reached” not “dream no more”; unless it’s Budget 2020 that you are warning us about! 😹🙈 https://t.co/piAWuwpmgy — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) January 12, 2020

Glad you’re taking interest. While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I’ve excerpted, is from ‘The Awakened India’, written in Aug 1898 — BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself. Pub by Advaita Ashrama if you’re further interested. https://t.co/fceSBUxain — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 12, 2020

🙏. I have always believed that all JNU-ites rock! Have a good Sunday Ma’am! ☺️ https://t.co/pCHCPYBTty — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) January 12, 2020

The responses that came in thereafter was mixed as some supported Sitharaman's counter reply and praised her as "dignified", while others criticised Ghose's use of the term "sweetie".

The first full year Budget on February 1, 2020 will be presented by Sitharaman.