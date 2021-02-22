For Quick Alerts
NIRF 2020: India’s top medical colleges
India
New Delhi, Feb 22: The Ministry of Education every year ranks educational institutions, including the medical collages in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)
The admission to medical colleges is offered based on the result of the qualifying exam-NEET. The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET 2021 and the dates of the undergraduate medical entrance test is yet to be announced.
Those candidates preparing for NEET 2021 and are seeking admission to UG medical programmes can check the list state wise top medical colleges as per the ranking of the NIRF 2020.
NIRF 2020: Top medical colleges in India:
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- King George's Medical University, Lucknow
- Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
- Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai
- St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana
- University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- JSS Medical College, Mysore
- Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru
- Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
- Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
- Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
- Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
- Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
- PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore
- Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
- M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru
- S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
- Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
- Annamalai University, Annamalainagar
- K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad
- Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
- Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West
- Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry