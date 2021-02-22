Soon schools will not be allowed to use ‘public’ in their names

NIRF 2020: India’s top medical colleges

New Delhi, Feb 22: The Ministry of Education every year ranks educational institutions, including the medical collages in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

The admission to medical colleges is offered based on the result of the qualifying exam-NEET. The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET 2021 and the dates of the undergraduate medical entrance test is yet to be announced.

Those candidates preparing for NEET 2021 and are seeking admission to UG medical programmes can check the list state wise top medical colleges as per the ranking of the NIRF 2020.

NIRF 2020: Top medical colleges in India:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry Kasturba Medical College, Manipal King George's Medical University, Lucknow Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru Aligarh Muslim University Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi Christian Medical College, Ludhiana University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi JSS Medical College, Mysore Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai Annamalai University, Annamalainagar K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry