NIRF 2020: India’s top medical colleges

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The Ministry of Education every year ranks educational institutions, including the medical collages in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

    The admission to medical colleges is offered based on the result of the qualifying exam-NEET. The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET 2021 and the dates of the undergraduate medical entrance test is yet to be announced.

    Those candidates preparing for NEET 2021 and are seeking admission to UG medical programmes can check the list state wise top medical colleges as per the ranking of the NIRF 2020.

    NIRF 2020: Top medical colleges in India:

    1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
    2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
    3. Christian Medical College, Vellore
    4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
    5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
    6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
    7. Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi
    8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
    9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
    10. King George's Medical University, Lucknow
    11. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
    12. Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
    13. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai
    14. St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru
    15. Aligarh Muslim University
    16. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
    17. Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
    18. Christian Medical College, Ludhiana
    19. University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
    20. JSS Medical College, Mysore
    21. Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru
    22. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
    23. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
    24. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
    25. Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
    26. Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana
    27. Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
    28. PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore
    29. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
    30. M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru
    31. S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
    32. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
    33. Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala
    34. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
    35. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar
    36. K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru
    37. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad
    38. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
    39. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West
    40. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 14:50 [IST]
