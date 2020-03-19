Nirbhaya: Late-night hearing in Delhi HC on plea seeking stay on tomorrow's execution

New Delhi, Mar 19: Three of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case moved the Delhi High Court March 19 evening challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for early morning on March 20.

A bench headed by Justice Manmohan is likely to hear the matter at 9 pm.

The plea was mentioned before the registry officials who put it up before the Chief Justice of the High Court who marked it to the bench headed by Justice Manmohan.

The trial court on March 19 afternoon dismissed the plea of Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma seeking to stay the death warrants.

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 morning at 5.30 am.

The trial court in its order also took note of the considerable time consumed by the judiciary in the case.

The court said the resilience of law signified the inherent safeguards against human errors and not the weakness of law.

After the pronouncement of the order, Nirbhaya's mother said her daughter's soul will now rest in peace and she had got justice seven years after the gruesome gangrape and murder that shook the nation.

"Finally the convicts will be hanged. Now I will get peace," Asha Devi told PTI.

On March 5, the court had issued fresh death warrants for March 20 at 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of Mukesh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31).