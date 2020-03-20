  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirbhaya killers declared dead by doctors 30 minutes after hanging

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: All four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case - Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay - were declared dead by a doctor after examination, said Tihar jail authorities. They were left hanging for sometime to ensure death. The four Convicts were hanged at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March.

    According to the official, their bodies remained suspended in the air for nearly half-an-hour. "Doctor has examined and declared all four dead," Director General of Tihar Jail Sandeep Goel said.

    The four men convicted of the gang rape and murder of a Delhi woman on December 16, 2012 were hanged in the darkness of pre-dawn on Friday, ending a horrific chapter in India's long history of sexual assault that had seared the nation's soul.

    Nirbhaya killers declared dead by Tihar jail authorities
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30 am for the savage assault in an empty moving bus on the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

    Nirbhaya’s killers hanged at Tihar jail

    The executions were carried out after the men exhausted every possible legal avenue to escape the gallows.

    After raping and brutalising the woman, the men, one of whom was a juvenile at the time, dumped her on the road and left for dead on the cold winter night.

    Her friend who was with her was also severely beaten and thrown out along with her.

    She was so severely violated that her insides were spilling out when she was taken to hospital. She died in a Singapore hospital after battling for her life for a fortnight. Six people, including the four convicts and the juvenile, were named as accused.

    The last wish of a death row prisoner

    While Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case, the juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

    The road to the gallows was a long and circuitous one, going through the lower courts, the High Court, the Supreme Court and the president's office before going back to the Supreme Court that heard and rejected various curative petitions.

    More HANGED News

    Read more about:

    hanged tihar jail nirbhaya gang rape

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X