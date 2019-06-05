Nipah virus: 300 in Kerala placed under quarantine

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kochi, June 05: At least 300 persons in Kerala have been placed under quarantine after the test report of a 23 year old man confirmed that he has been infected with the deadly Nipah virus. The development was confirmed by the health minister of Kerala K K Shailaja.

Officials said that 311 persons in touch with the man had been placed under home quarantine.

A high alert had been issued in Kerala on Monday after a 23 year old patient admitted in an isolation ward tested positive for Nipah virus.

State health minister, K K Shailaja had said on Monday that the initial tests conducted on the patient at a hospital in Ernakulam showed that he was positive to Nipah. Six persons who were in contact with the man have also been quarantined as the government opened an emergency control room.

Kerala man infected with Nipah virus, test report confirms

The man was admitted after he complained of fever that was persistent. He also complained of headache for ten days. He had contracted the fever when he had gone to Thrissur. A high alert has been declared in Thrissur as well.

Nipah is a virus that causes high fever, headache and also coma in extreme cases. It is spread by fruit bats. It may be recalled that an outbreak of Nipah had claimed 17 lives last year, including that of a nurse who had treated one of the patients.