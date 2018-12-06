Home News India NIOS DElEd result declared, website responding now, how to check

NIOS DElEd result declared, website responding now, how to check

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 6: The NIOS DElEd result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

However after the declaration of the results, the website crashed. However the website appears to be working now.

The NIOS D.El.Ed result has now been published for the examinations held from September 25 to September 29, 2018.

According to the data released by NIOS earlier, around 12 lakh candidates have registered with the Institute for the exam.

The Institute has recently announced the dates for its third exam scheduled to be held in December. The exams will be held on December 20 and 21, 2018. The results are available on nios.ac.in and dled.nios.ac.in.

How to check NIOS D.El.Ed Result:

Go to nios.ac.in or dled.nios.ac.in

or Click on the NIOS D.El.Ed link

Click on NIOS D.El.Ed result 2018 link from next page

On next page, enter your enrolment number and the date of birth

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout