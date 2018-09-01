  • search

NIOS DEIED 2018 results finally declared, steps to check

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 1: The NIOS DEIED 2018 results have finally been released. The results are available on the official website.

    NIOS DEIED 2018 results finally declared, steps to check

    The results were announced on Friday after a long gap. NIOS was established in 1989 as an autonomous organisation in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary level. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).Government of India through a gazette notification vested NIOS with the authority to examine and certify learners registered with it upto pre degree level courses whether Academic, Technical or Vocational. The results are available on http://www.nios.ac.in/dled.aspx.

    How to check NIOS DEIED 2018 results:

    • Go to http://www.nios.ac.in/dled.aspx
    • There you click on the programs tab and choose the DElEd programme
    • On the left hand side, click on the tab that says results
    • Enter your roll number and you will be taken to your results page
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue