NIOS DEIED 2018 results finally declared, steps to check

New Delhi, Sep 1: The NIOS DEIED 2018 results have finally been released. The results are available on the official website.

The results were announced on Friday after a long gap. NIOS was established in 1989 as an autonomous organisation in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary level. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).Government of India through a gazette notification vested NIOS with the authority to examine and certify learners registered with it upto pre degree level courses whether Academic, Technical or Vocational. The results are available on http://www.nios.ac.in/dled.aspx.

How to check NIOS DEIED 2018 results:

Go to http://www.nios.ac.in/dled.aspx

There you click on the programs tab and choose the DElEd programme

On the left hand side, click on the tab that says results

Enter your roll number and you will be taken to your results page

Take a printout