Nine SC judges including future woman CJI take oath in one go
New Delhi, Aug 31: In a first, nine judges of the Supreme Court took oath in one go. The oath was administered to the judges by Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna.
Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, Bangalore Venkataramiah Nagarathna, Chudalayil Thevan Ravikumar, M M Sundresh, Bela Madhurya Trivedi Pamidighantam Sri Narsimha were administered oath of office today. Justice Nagarathna will become India first woman CJI in September 2021.
In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium had last week recommended for appointment to the SC three women judges. Besides Justice Nagarathna, the third senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court, the other women judges who have been appointed are Justice Hima Kohli, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bela M Trivedi, the fifth senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Kohli was to retire on September 1 on attaining the age of 62.
While high court judges retire at the age of 62, the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65.