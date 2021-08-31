YouTube
    Nine SC judges including future woman CJI take oath in one go

    New Delhi, Aug 31: In a first, nine judges of the Supreme Court took oath in one go. The oath was administered to the judges by Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna.

    Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, Bangalore Venkataramiah Nagarathna, Chudalayil Thevan Ravikumar, M M Sundresh, Bela Madhurya Trivedi Pamidighantam Sri Narsimha were administered oath of office today. Justice Nagarathna will become India first woman CJI in September 2021.

    In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium had last week recommended for appointment to the SC three women judges. Besides Justice Nagarathna, the third senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court, the other women judges who have been appointed are Justice Hima Kohli, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bela M Trivedi, the fifth senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Kohli was to retire on September 1 on attaining the age of 62.

    While high court judges retire at the age of 62, the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65.

    Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:06 [IST]
