Nine new judges to be sworn-in on Aug 31, says Supreme Court sources

Plea in SC to do away with black coats for advocates during summer

In a first, nine Supreme Court judges to take oath at once on Tuesday

Nine SC judges including future woman CJI take oath in one go

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: In a first, nine judges of the Supreme Court took oath in one go. The oath was administered to the judges by Chief Justice of India, N V Ramanna.

Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, Bangalore Venkataramiah Nagarathna, Chudalayil Thevan Ravikumar, M M Sundresh, Bela Madhurya Trivedi Pamidighantam Sri Narsimha were administered oath of office today. Justice Nagarathna will become India first woman CJI in September 2021.

In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium had last week recommended for appointment to the SC three women judges. Besides Justice Nagarathna, the third senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court, the other women judges who have been appointed are Justice Hima Kohli, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bela M Trivedi, the fifth senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Kohli was to retire on September 1 on attaining the age of 62.

While high court judges retire at the age of 62, the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:06 [IST]