Nimrohi Akhara not shebait of the disputed Ayodhya site: SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 09: The Supreme Court on Saturday held that the suit filed by the Nimrohi Akhara is not maintainable. The court said that the Nimrohi Akhara has no shebait rights.

It held that it has no priestly rights and the suit filed by it is not maintainable. Further the court directed the setting up of a trust to construct the Ram Temple at the disputed site.

The court also held that in the scheme to be formulated by the Board of trustees, appropriate representation will be given to the Nimrohi Akhara.

Nirmohi Akhara's suit is barred by limitation and government by Article 120 while rejecting that the Nirmohi Akhara is a shebait or manager of the disputed site.

Ayodhya verdict: Amit Shah calls urgent meeting, reviews security situation across India

The Nimrohi Akhara is a religious denomination of sadhus. The Nimrohi Akhara had moved the Faizabad civil court in 1959 claiming ownership of the Babri Masjid structure.

In a nut shell the SC today held that the the disputed land in Ayodhya would go to the Hindus in its entirety for the construction of a Ram Mandir. The Sunni Waqf Board on the other hand would get five acres of alternate land, which would be accorded either by the state or the centre.

The court also said that the inner court yard will be handed over to the trust. Centre must set a trust with board of trustees within 3 months and a suitable plot of land measuring 5 acre shall be given to Sunni Waqf Board either by the state or by the Centre.