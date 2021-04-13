YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Night curfew shortened in Uttarakhand in view of upcoming festivals

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Apr 13: In the view of upcoming festivals, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has shortened the night curfew, to be imposed from 10:30 pm to 5 am now. This is applicable for the areas where night curfew is already imposed.

    Night curfew shortened in Uttarakhand in view of upcoming festivals

    The chief secretary had met on Friday (April 9) held a meeting with officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

    Currently, the annual Kumbh Mela is underway in Uttarakhand's Haridwar city. The Kubh Mela which started on April wll conclude on April 30.

    Try artificial rain to douse wildfires: Court to Uttarakhand governmentTry artificial rain to douse wildfires: Court to Uttarakhand government

    In a statement, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash told news agency ANI that weddings outside containment zones will have a gathering of 200 people, who will have to abide by COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

    Uttarakhand on Monday reported 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 1,10,146. The active cases in the state now stand at 7,846.

    More UTTARAKHAND News

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X