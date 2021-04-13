Politicians have no business talking about how people dress: Smriti Irani on CM's ripped jeans remarks

Night curfew shortened in Uttarakhand in view of upcoming festivals

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, Apr 13: In the view of upcoming festivals, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat has shortened the night curfew, to be imposed from 10:30 pm to 5 am now. This is applicable for the areas where night curfew is already imposed.

The chief secretary had met on Friday (April 9) held a meeting with officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Currently, the annual Kumbh Mela is underway in Uttarakhand's Haridwar city. The Kubh Mela which started on April wll conclude on April 30.

In a statement, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash told news agency ANI that weddings outside containment zones will have a gathering of 200 people, who will have to abide by COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Uttarakhand on Monday reported 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 1,10,146. The active cases in the state now stand at 7,846.