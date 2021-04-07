YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Night curfew in Delhi to continue until April 30

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, officials said.

    The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

    Night curfew in Delhi to continue until April 30

    The order for night curfew will continue till April 30. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, said a government official.

    Night curfew in 20 cites of Gujarat begins todayNight curfew in 20 cites of Gujarat begins today

    The decision has been taken in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, he added.

    The case positivity rate in Delhi has also risen to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    curfew new delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 8:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X