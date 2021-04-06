Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 06: In a recent development, a night curfew has been imposed in Delhi with immediate effect till April 30 amid a surge in coronavirus cases. This comes at a time when Delhi reported about 3,500 infections daily for the past two days with a positive rate of above 5 percent. Earlier, it was reported that Delhi was considering to impose a night curfew to curb the infections.

Speaking to reporters, a senior government official said, "A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am."

Fact Check: Did WHO warn India of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths by Apr 15?

Now, it is confirmed that the night curfew will be implemented from 10 pm to 5 am. The proposal to this effect was sent to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's office by top officials.

Earlier, sources said, if implemented, the night curfew would be in force between 10 pm to 5 am. Essential services and emergency movement of vehicles will be allowed like in previous rounds of night curfew, they said.

Union government announced on April 5 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet chief ministers of all states for a review meeting later this week amid nationwide swelling COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19: India records 96,982 new cases

Before the PM's meeting, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will take a review meeting on April 6 with of representatives of 11 states where the outbreak is particularly high

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been insisting that lockdown cannot be a solution in the fight against the pandemic. The last time night curfew was imposed in Delhi was on December 31 and January 1 to tackle gatherings to usher in the new year.