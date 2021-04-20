For Quick Alerts
Night curfew begins in Kerala today: Key points
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20: The Kerala government decided to impose a night curfew from April 20 between 9 pm and 5 am for the next two weeks.
"Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9 PM and 5 AM shall come into force from 9 PM of April 20, 2021", the order from the government read.
There would be no gatherings of any kind between 9 pm and 5 am. Essential services including medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper and media goods transportation and public transport have been exempt from the night curfew.
Night curfew order:
- All tuition centers will function through online mode and not hold any physical classes.
- Restaurants to restrict in-house dining to the barest minimum and focus on home deliveries, takeaways, which would not be permitted beyond 9 PM.
- All malls and cinema halls to shut by 7'30 PM.
- Offices to go into work from home mode, wherever possible.
- "All places of worship must limit public participation with minimum number of priests, managers and others employed in those places of worship," the order stated.
- All government department tests will be postponed for two weeks. "The public service Commission will also be requested to postpone all exams for two weeks," it stated.
- All shops and trade establishments and markets which are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols should be closed immediately for at least two days.