Night curfew begins in Kerala today: Key points

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20: The Kerala government decided to impose a night curfew from April 20 between 9 pm and 5 am for the next two weeks.

"Restriction on non-essential activities and movement at night between 9 PM and 5 AM shall come into force from 9 PM of April 20, 2021", the order from the government read.

There would be no gatherings of any kind between 9 pm and 5 am. Essential services including medical stores, hospitals, fuel stations, night shift employees, milk, newspaper and media goods transportation and public transport have been exempt from the night curfew.

Night curfew order:

All tuition centers will function through online mode and not hold any physical classes. Restaurants to restrict in-house dining to the barest minimum and focus on home deliveries, takeaways, which would not be permitted beyond 9 PM. All malls and cinema halls to shut by 7'30 PM. Offices to go into work from home mode, wherever possible. "All places of worship must limit public participation with minimum number of priests, managers and others employed in those places of worship," the order stated. All government department tests will be postponed for two weeks. "The public service Commission will also be requested to postpone all exams for two weeks," it stated. All shops and trade establishments and markets which are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols should be closed immediately for at least two days.