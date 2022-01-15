Weekend curfew in Karnataka begins tonight: All you should know

Srinagar, Jan 15: Amid a surge in Covid cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday imposed "complete restriction on non-essential movement" during weekends in the Union Territory.

"There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire Jammu and Kashmir," Chief Secretary A K Mehta said in his latest order.

As per the new rules, asymptomatic people arriving in the Union Territory by air, rail and roads would not be required to undergo RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test on arrival if they have a valid and verifiable final certificate report of COVID-19 vaccination or a valid verifiable negative RT-PCR report done within 72 hours of arrival.

RT-PCR or RAT Covid tests shall, however, be conducted on symptomatic incoming passengers by air, rail and road.

Inner-state movement of passenger vehicles of State Road Transport Corporation and of private buses shall be permitted for fully vaccinated people with verifiable RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or on-spot RAT test.

Gathering of 25 people at any indoor or outdoor function or gathering up to 25 vaccinated people or 25 per cent of the authorised capacity, whichever is less, preferably in open spaces at banquet halls will be allowed.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools are permitted to continue operation at 25 per cent of the authorised capacity.

The restrictions comes after Jammu and Kashmir reported 2,456 fresh infections on Friday, pushing the tally to 3,52,623, while five fatalities took the death linked to the viral disease to 4,557.

Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:36 [IST]