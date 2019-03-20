  • search
    NID DAT 2019 prelims results date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: The NID DAT 2019 prelims results will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results would be declared in the form of a merit list and the candidates can check the same online. If a student is not happy with the result, he or she can apply for re-evaluation. The candidate would need to pay Rs 2,000 per paper.

    Those students who qualify can appear for the next exam, which is the main examination. The exam is scheduled to be held either on May 19 or 20 2019. The results once declared.

    NID DAT is a two stage competitive exam which consists of preliminary and the main exam. Candidates who cleared the prelims stage, they can sit for mains. Those who who will qualify all the stages of the exam will be offered admission at the Ahmedabad campus.

    The weightage given to prelims and mains for NID DAT is as follows. Bachelor of Design: NID DAT prelims-30 per cent, NID DAT Mains 70 per cent. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 8:04 [IST]
