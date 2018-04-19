NIA special court judge Ravinder Reddy's resignation rejected?

The resignation of NIA special court judge Ravinder Reddy, who delivered the verdict in Mecca Masjid blast case, has been rejected by High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to news agency ANI, Judge Ravinder Reddy has been asked to attend to his duties immediately.

Judge Ravinder Reddy resigned from his position citing personal reasons. Reddy went on leave after resigning from his post hours after pronouncing the judgment. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi was termed the judge's resignation 'intriguing'.

The special anti-terror court on Monday acquitted Hindutva preacher Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, holding that the prosecution failed to prove "even a single allegation" against them.

An inquiry by the Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad, against Judge Ravinder Reddy, is underway based on a complaint filed by a litigant who wanted "a thorough inquiry to be conducted to know the corrupt practices" of the judge.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day