NIA seizes incriminating material in Nagaland terror funding case

New Delhi, May 22: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids in connection with a terror funding case in Nagaland.

During the raids, the NIA recovered an amount of 1.5 lakhs as proceeds towards terrorism. The NIA also seized incriminating articles such as SIM cards, hard disks, memory cards, mobile phones and documents.

The NIA had registered a case against Shelly N Sumi, wife of Niki Sumi of the NSCN (K), a proscribed organisation and her associates. She was arrested along with three of her associates near the Myanmar border. She had proceeded towards Moreh and was planning on transferring the funds to the members of the outfit.