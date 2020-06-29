  • search
    NIA raids in connection with UP ISI case

    New Delhi, June 28: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids in connection with a Uttar Pradesh ISI case.

    The NIA raided the premises of one Mohammad Rashid, a resident of Chandoli in Uttar Pradesh. The case relates to an FIR which was lodged on January 19 2020 at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

    During the probe, it was revealed that Rashid was in connect with ISI handlers in Pakistan.

    He had also visited Pakistan twice. It was found that he was transmitting photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India.

    He was also passing on information relating to the movement of the Armed Forces to suspected ISI handlers in Pakistan. During the search, a mobile phone and some incriminating documents have been found. Further investigations are on, the NIA said.

    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 8:02 [IST]
