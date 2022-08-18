India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    NIA raids at different locations in J&K

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Aug 18: In a mega crackdown, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at LeT terrorist Faisal Muneer's residence including multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

    Over eight locations are being raided by the central agency that involves the districts-- Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Doda, and Srinagar. The SP rank officer of NIA is also part of the raids.

    National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu.
    National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu. Image courtesy: ANI

    The NIA raids are being carried out in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Toph village along the international border.

    NIA makes 9th arrest in Udaipur Hindu tailor’s murder caseNIA makes 9th arrest in Udaipur Hindu tailor’s murder case

    Earlier on February 24 this year, a case was registered at the Arnia police station regarding the recovery of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone.

    Police said an accused from Jammu told them that a Pakistani prisoner, Mohd Ali Hussain alias Qasim, had been instrumental in drone droppings and was the main operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr. He was then brought before the court on production from Jail and subsequently police remand was taken.

    Police said during sustained questioning, the accused confessed to his role in the Arnia weapon drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been concealed.

    Comments

    More NIA News  

    Read more about:

    nia raids jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X