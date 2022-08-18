NIA raids at different locations in J&K

NIA digs deeper as Pakistan looks to help revival of LTTE in Tamil Nadu

Jammu, Aug 18: In a mega crackdown, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at LeT terrorist Faisal Muneer's residence including multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Over eight locations are being raided by the central agency that involves the districts-- Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Doda, and Srinagar. The SP rank officer of NIA is also part of the raids.

The NIA raids are being carried out in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Toph village along the international border.

Earlier on February 24 this year, a case was registered at the Arnia police station regarding the recovery of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone.

J&K | National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducts raids at multiple locations in Jammu.



(Visuals from Faisal Muneer's residence) pic.twitter.com/DQvs7aoHMX — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Police said an accused from Jammu told them that a Pakistani prisoner, Mohd Ali Hussain alias Qasim, had been instrumental in drone droppings and was the main operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr. He was then brought before the court on production from Jail and subsequently police remand was taken.

Police said during sustained questioning, the accused confessed to his role in the Arnia weapon drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been concealed.

Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 11:56 [IST]