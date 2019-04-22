  • search
    NIA questions highly radicalised women in ISIS case

    New Delhi, Apr 22: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers questionned two women in Wardha in Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday, a local police officer has said.

    NIA questions highly radicalised women in ISIS case

    The team of officers from Delhi and Hyderabad questionned the women on the basis of inputs provided by an accused who was arrested in Delhi Saturday, the Wardha crime branch officer said.

    The women, whose identity is not given, are residents of Mhasala area in Prabhudh Nagar in Wardha.

    Their statements were recorded on Saturday as well as on Sunday, and they were allowed to go, he said without elaborating.

    NIA conducts searches in Hyderabad in connection with ISIS module case

    The NIA Saturday arrested a person from Delhi in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

    The accused Mohammad Gufran, a resident of Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh (UP), was the 13th person to be arrested in the case.

    The NIA had said that Gufran had formed a pro-ISIS module namely Harkat Ul Harb-e-Islam with the help of accused persons arrested earlier to wage war against the Government of India.

    Monday, April 22, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
