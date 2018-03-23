NIA nabs two for moving funds for left wing terrorists

The National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons on charges of funding Naxalites in Jharkhand. The duo to be arrested are Santhosh Oraon and Roshan Oraon.

They were later produced before the special NIA court which remanded them to 7-day police custody.

Investigations revealed that the duo was meeting with left-wing extremists and providing them shelter and funds. It was also revealed that they were moving money for the terrorists. Most of the money meant for terror-related activities were parked in their names, the NIA also said.

It was found that the money was also parked in the names of their relatives and also invested in various schemes before and after demonetisation.

OneIndia News

