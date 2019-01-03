  • search
    NIA may get to question David Headley soon

    New Delhi, Jan 3: The United States has shown its commitment to cooperate with the Indian investigating agencies to punish those involved in the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. This includes David Headley, the Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist who had carried out a survey of the targets, which were attacked on 26/11.

    In a written reply to Lok Sabha MP, Ratan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs General (Retd.) V.K Singh said that during 'Two plus Two' dialogue on September 6, last year, both the countries agreed to pressurise Pakistan to take action against the people responsible Uri, Pathankot and Mumbai attacks.

    Also Read | 26/11 attack: Despite a bare it all confession, why Headley is still a mystery

    He further wrote that according to the extradition agreement of 1997 with the US, India contacted the US authorities. To discuss the matter with the US, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials visited the US between December 13 and 15, 2018.

