  • search

NIA files first chargesheet in Manipur missing arms case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Imphal, Oct 6: The National Investigation Agency has submitted its first chargesheet in connection with the missing arms case reported in Manipur. The NIA has charged 8 persons in connection with the case.

    Yamthong Haokip
    Yamthong Haokip

    Also Read | Imphal arms haul case: NIA takes up probe

    During investigation, NIA had recovered/seized 20 numbers of 9mm Auto 1A Pistols and 05 numbers of Magazines. Seized firearms were missing from DG Pool Kote of Manipur, located at 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion, Imphal. 

    Also Read | NIA charges 8 in Manipur missing arms case in which Congress MLA is an accused

    Investigation continues under section 173(8) CrPC, against David Hangshing, Chairman of Kuki Revolutionary Army, Th Diamond Singh and Yamthong Haokip, MLA Saikul LAC, Manipur who are involved in the instant crime and also regarding involvement of other accused persons/militant groups in the instant case.

    Read more about:

    nia chargesheet manipur yamthong haokip investigation missing arms case

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 12:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue