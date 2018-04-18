NIA DIG Pravin Kumar passes away

Pravin Kumar, IPS, DIG, NIA breathed has passed away. He breathed his last at a hospital in New Delhi following brief illness.

Pravin Kumar, hailed from Samastipur district of Bihar. He joined the Indian Police Service in 1998 and was allocated to the Jharkhand cadre. During his service as SP and DIG, Shri Pravin Kumar, IPS served in naxal affected areas of Jharkhand.

Pravin Kumar, joined the NIA on February 6 2017 as a DIG.

The NIA family is deeply aggrieved by the untimely demise of the young officer. Last respects to the departed soul were paid by the DG, NIA and Senior Officers of the NIA in the evening of 15th April, 2018. A condolence meeting was held at NIA Hqrs as well as at all eight NIA Branch offices, the NIA said in a statement.

