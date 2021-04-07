YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA court sentences two in fake currency case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted two fake currency racketeers and sentenced them to 4 years in prison. The convicted duo are Shiv Bhajan Gupta and Kuldeep Gupta.

    NIA court sentences two in fake currency case

    The case was registered after fake currency having face value of Rs 4,60,000 was seized in Lucknow. The probe revealed that the fake currency was supplied by one Abdul Salam who had procured the same from Jiayul Haq.

    NIA arrests one in Siliguri fake currency caseNIA arrests one in Siliguri fake currency case

    The probe also revealed that Haq had procured the fake currency from one Gazlu Mia of Bangladesh.

    More FAKE CURRENCY News

    Read more about:

    fake currency national investigation agency

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 9:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X