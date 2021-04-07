NIA court sentences two fake currency racketeers to six years in jail

As polls near in Bengal, agencies shift focus to India’s fake currency hub, Malda

NIA court sentences two in fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted two fake currency racketeers and sentenced them to 4 years in prison. The convicted duo are Shiv Bhajan Gupta and Kuldeep Gupta.

The case was registered after fake currency having face value of Rs 4,60,000 was seized in Lucknow. The probe revealed that the fake currency was supplied by one Abdul Salam who had procured the same from Jiayul Haq.

NIA arrests one in Siliguri fake currency case

The probe also revealed that Haq had procured the fake currency from one Gazlu Mia of Bangladesh.