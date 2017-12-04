NIA court frames charges against all accused in Mysuru court blast case

NIA Special Court Bengaluru framed charges in Mysuru court blast case (August 2016) against all the 3 accused.

An explosion had taken place in the Mysuru court complex in August 2016.

The NIA had initially arrested three persons from Madurai on suspicion of them being involved in at least five court complex blast cases. Two more were arrested by the agency in Meloor in November last year. All accused are suspected to be part of Base Movement outfit. With the arrests, the NIA had claimed to have cracked five court blast cases.

The first chargesheet of the NIA in the August 2016 Mysuru court blast was filed on Wednesday.

OneIndia News