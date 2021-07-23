NIA charges two UNLF terrorists for attack on security forces

New Delhi, July 23: The National Investigation Agency has charged two terrorists of the United National Liberation Front in a case relating to an attack on the security forces in Imphal. The two terrorists to be charged are Lisham Ibosana Meitei and Konsam Manithoi Singh.

The case was registered after a hand grenade was lobbed at the security forces at Raj Bhavan Gate in Imphal in January this year.

Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons were part of a deep rooted conspiracy to execute terrorist acts with the aim to terrorise the general population and to wage war against the Indian State. This act was carried out by the accused persons on the direction of hierarchy of UNLF, which had arranged explosive materials for them.

Friday, July 23, 2021, 8:32 [IST]