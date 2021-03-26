NIA charges two fake currency racketeers
New Delhi, Mar 26: The National Investigation has filed a chargesheet against two fake currency racketeers.
The NIA charged Tausif Alam and Shahnawaj Ansari. The case relates to recovery of High Quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), having total face value of Rs. 2,49,500 by ATS, UP, from the possession of an accused Mohammad Murad Alam.
The NIA had re-registered this case and taken up the investigation. NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against one accused in this case.
Investigation has revealed that accused Mohammad Murad Alam had received the high quality counterfeit Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from accused Tausif Alam, resident of
Malda, West Bengal and carried the consignment to deliver to accused Shahnawaj Ansari.
The FICN was smuggled from across the border districts of Bangladesh and was being supplied to various consignees in the different parts of the country, the NIA said.