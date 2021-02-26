YouTube
    NIA charges ISI agent in UP espionage case

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against one Rajakbhai Kumbhar in connection with an ISI related espionage case.

    NIA charges ISI agent in UP espionage case
    Representational Image

    The case was originally registered in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh against one Mohammad Rashid. He was accused of passing on sensitive information, photos and videos of vital installations of strategic importance to ISI operatives based in Pakistan.

    The case was then taken over by the NIA in 2020, following which Rajakbhai was arrested.

    Further Investigation revealed that he had visited Pakistan twice on legal documents. During his second visit, he met one ISI agency, Hamid alias Asim. Rajakbhai was tasked with transferring funds to Rashid for the information he had provided to the ISI operatives in Pakistan.

    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 11:06 [IST]
