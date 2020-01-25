  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges five dangerous JMB operatives

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against five Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh operatives in connection with the Barpeta case.

    The NIA has charged Hafizur Rahman (A-1), Yakub Ali (A-2), Sariful Islam (A-3), Mustafizur Rahman (A-5) and Md. Hafiz Safikul Islam under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

    Investigation has revealed that the accused persons are trained members of JMB, a proscribed terrorist organisation in India and Bangladesh. Accused persons were recruited by one Sahanur Alom of Barpeta District.

    NIA charges five dangerous JMB operatives

    Sahanur Alom was earlier arrested by the NIA in the Burdwan blast case.He has already been convicted and sentenced to 08 years of imprisonment in Burdwan blast case on charges of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India and recruiting and training other members of JMB.

    The Southern terror plot thickens as NIA arrests a key member of JMB from Bengal

    Accused persons in the instant case have undergone training as JMB cadres in Barpeta at the house of Sahanur Alom and some of accused were also trained at Simulia Madrasa in West Bengal. Accused persons procured weapons and ammunitions in a conspiracy to commit terrorist act in pursuance of Jihadi Ideology of JMB, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia chargesheet jmb

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X