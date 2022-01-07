YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges 5 Al-Qaeda operatives for plotting major terror strikes in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against five operatives of the Al-Qaeda in connection with a conspiracy to carry out bomb blasts in Uttar Pradesh.

    NIA charges 5 Al-Qaeda operatives for plotting major terror strikes in UP

    Those charged are Museeruddin, Minhaj Ahmad, Shakeel, Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid. Investigation revealed that accused Minhaj Ahmad was radicalized online by two Al Qaida terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir.

    He had entered into a conspiracy with them for further recruiting members for Al-Qaeda affiliate AGH (Ansaar Gajwatul Hind) and for committing terrorist acts.

    He recruited Museeruddin into Al Qaida fold and involved him in the conspiracy for committing terrorist acts in UP. Museeruddin and Minhaj Ahmad procured arms, ammunitions, explosive material and conducted reconnaissance of vulnerable areas for carrying out blasts with an intention to wage war against Govt. of India. Other three accused Shakeel, Mohd.

    Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid aided and abetted Minhaj and Museeruddin in procuring weapons and ammunitions, thus becoming a party in furtherance of the conspiracy.

    More NIA News  

    Read more about:

    nia uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X