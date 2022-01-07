NIA files chargesheet against 7 Khalistani terrorists in case of extortion in Punjab

NIA charges 5 Al-Qaeda operatives for plotting major terror strikes in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against five operatives of the Al-Qaeda in connection with a conspiracy to carry out bomb blasts in Uttar Pradesh.

Those charged are Museeruddin, Minhaj Ahmad, Shakeel, Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid. Investigation revealed that accused Minhaj Ahmad was radicalized online by two Al Qaida terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had entered into a conspiracy with them for further recruiting members for Al-Qaeda affiliate AGH (Ansaar Gajwatul Hind) and for committing terrorist acts.

He recruited Museeruddin into Al Qaida fold and involved him in the conspiracy for committing terrorist acts in UP. Museeruddin and Minhaj Ahmad procured arms, ammunitions, explosive material and conducted reconnaissance of vulnerable areas for carrying out blasts with an intention to wage war against Govt. of India. Other three accused Shakeel, Mohd.

Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid aided and abetted Minhaj and Museeruddin in procuring weapons and ammunitions, thus becoming a party in furtherance of the conspiracy.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 10:21 [IST]