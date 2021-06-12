NIA charges 3 Madurai men for denigrating Independence Day celebrations as a sham

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three operatives of the CPI (Maoist) in connection with a case registered in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The NIA has named Vivekananda, Suresh Rajan and Mohan Ramasam in the chargesheet. The case was originally registered in 2020 at the Tallakulam district in Madurai and relates to the uploading of objectionable content on the Facebook account, "Thozhar Vivek" denigrating celebration of Independence Day as a sham.

NIA attaches inter-college belonging to commander of banned outfit Tritiya Prastuti Committee

Investigation and scrutiny of posts uploaded on social media accounts of accused persons have revealed their support and active role in propagating cause and ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisations.

It has also been revealed that the accused persons had knowingly possessed documents, pamphlets, brochures, banners, handwritten notes, photographs, etc. which were published by CPI (Maoist) with the intention of supporting the proscribed terrorist organisation and were propagating its violent extremist ideology, the NIA said in a note.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 13:18 [IST]