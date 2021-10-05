NIA charges 2 Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in Poonch conspiracy case

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 05: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two terrorists of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen in connection with a conspiracy case registered at Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

    The NIA has charged Zafar Iqbal based in Pakistan and Shaid Naveed. The accused persons were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based handlers of the terror group and their associates based in Poonch and Kuwait.

    The NIA says that they were planning on executing terror attacks in a bid to wage war against the Indian state. The accused were tasked to smuggle arms, ammunitions, explosives and narcotics, the NIA said. During the course of the investigations a large cache of arms, ammunitions, explosives, narcotics, flags, posters and other incriminating material were seized.

    The probe revealed that Iqbal had sent funds through Naveed who at that time was based in Kuwait.

    These funds were then sent to Poonch to carry out the plan. Further investigation into the case continues.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 8:28 [IST]
    X