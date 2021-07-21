YouTube
    New Delhi, July 21: The National Investigation Agency has arrested fake currency racketeer from Kolkata. The accused has been identified as Sariful Islam aged 34.

    The case relates to the recovery of high quality fake Indian currency to the tune of Rs 2,49,000 from the possession of Mohammad Murad Alam. The probe has revealed that the accused persons were smuggling fake currency from Bangladesh.

    Mohammad Murad Alam had received the consignment of high quality counterfeit Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from the accused Tausif Alam and had carried the consignment to deliver to accused Shahnawaj Ansari. Investigation found that the FICN consignment was supplied to accused Tausif Alam by accused arrested accused Sariful Islam who has cross border contacts in Bangladesh from where he used to procure FICN.

    Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 8:14 [IST]
    X