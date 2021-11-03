YouTube
    NIA arrests JMB terrorist from Bengal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Nov 03: National Investigation Agency sleuths have arrested a suspected terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said on Wednesday.

    Acting on a tip-off, a team of NIA personnel conducted a search operation in the Subhasgram area on Tuesday and apprehended the Bangladeshi national, he said.

    "Fake voter and Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession. He is being interrogated. We are trying to find out how and when he entered into India," the official told PTI.

    Several documents related to the terror group were seized from his possession, he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 13:10 [IST]
    X