Home News India Nexus of government, organisation and bureaucracy becomes the reason for BJP's exit in Rajasthan

Nexus of government, organisation and bureaucracy becomes the reason for BJP's exit in Rajasthan

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that had got a brute majority five years ago lost Assembly elections in Rajasthan to the Congress in 2018. The BJP has accepted its defeat and started revisiting the issues that have probably caused the BJP's debacle. However, the Congress is sighting reasons for the BJP's defeat in the state for issues like casteism, communalism, enmity, agrarian crisis and unemployment.

The BJP is planning to convene its core committee meeting to discuss the issue in detail. However, prima facie the party feels it was the nexus of the government, organization and bureaucracy that had done the damage. After the formation of the BJP government in 2013, the government tried to reach out to people's door step by reaching to district and zones but people did get benefited of it.

[Polls over, CM hunt begins, it is over to Rahul Gandhi]

The BJP has similarly been defeated the way it was defeated in 2008. The BJP had been able to win 78 seats against 120 seats and this time round the party got 73 seats against 163 seats and was thrown out of power. The opposition constantly targeted the BJP government and the bureaucracy. They had constantly been accusing the government of hobnobbing with the bureaucracy for corruption.

In the past five years mine scam in which IAS Ashok Singhvi's name was allegedly involved, tender scam in the health department in which the name of Neerak K Pawan figured and he had to go to jail as well which has questioned the working style of the government. There were many senior IAS officers against whom there were corruption charges.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Parnami are considered to be in the same group. Allegations have to the extent that BJP organisation was being run from the chief minister's residence. Despite Ashok Parnami being the state party president, he failed to come out of the shadow of the CM. This was the reason that the BJP organisation got weakened gradually. It was alleged that the BJP which used to fight its own government on many issues was being handled from the CM's office.