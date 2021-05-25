Next CBI chief: Profiles of the three short-listed IPS officers

Crucial PM led meet today to select CBI chief: Here are the front-runners

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: The high powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortlisted three names for the post of next CBI director.

The three to be shortlisted are V S K Kaumudi, Subodh Jaiswal and Kumar Rajesh Chandra. One of these IPS officers will be finalised for the post that has been lying vacant for the past four months.

Here is a brief profile of these officers:

V S K Kaumudi is an IPS officer of 1986 batch of the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Besides working as the SP of Adilabad and Guntur Districts in the erstwhile State of AP, he was also posted as Jt Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad City, and CP Visakhapatnam.

He worked in the Intelligence Security Wing, Economic Offences Wing of CID, Training, Provisioning & Logistics and Welfare wings of the A.P. Police.

In his first stint with the Government of India, he worked as SP, CBI, at Delhi and Patna. At senior levels, he worked as Addl Director General of Police in the NIA and the BPR&D and headed the J&K Zone of the CRPF. As Director General, Bureau of Police Research & Development, he speeded up several Research and National Police Mission projects. He has been posted as Special Secretary (Internal Security), MHA, since the 19th of August, 2020.

He has been decorated with the Indian Police Medal, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Internal Security and Special Duty (J&K) Medals.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is an IPS officer of the 1985 batch. He is a former Director General of Police, Maharashtra suceeding Dattatray Padsalgikar on February 28 2019.

He was also previously the Police Commissioner of Mumbai. Jaiswal was also with the Research and Analysis Wing and severed in the agency for nine years. He was also additional secretary of the R&AW for three years.

Kumar Rajesh Chandra is an IPS Officer of the 1985 batch borne on Bihar Cadre. He is a post-graduate in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi. Chandra has served in various capacities such as ASP Patna City, ADC to Governor of.

Bihar, District SP of Aurangabad, Siwan, Gopalganj, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, Bokaro, Chatra, Dhanbad, and Senior S.P. Patna as well as Range Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Bhagalpur handling crime and law and order problems. He has also served as S.P. Special Branch, Bihar.

On deputation to Government of India, Chandra served as DIG and IG of Special Protection Group (SPG), handling Prime Minister's Security. He has undergone various Police Training programmes in India and abroad.

On return from Government of India deputation he served as Inspector General of Police (operations) and later as Additional Director General of Intelligence, Bihar.

Presently he is serving as Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, at Delhi. He has been designated as the "Appropriate Authority' by the Government of India for the purposes of aviation security regulations.

Chandra is a recipient of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Special Duty Medal and Antarik Suraksha Medal.